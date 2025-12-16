RTA offering free rides on Christmas, New Year’s Day

The RTA will offer holiday surprises with a December bus through the end of the month along with Santa Claus making multiple appearances on it. The schedule can be found here.

The RTA’s historic Christmas trolley will be giving free rides this Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. in front of Wright Stop Plaza in downtown Dayton. Participants can visit Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf.

For more information about RTA’s historic Christmas trolley, visit here.