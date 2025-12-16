RTA offering free rides on Christmas, New Year’s Day

Take a ride on RTA's holiday bus this December. Photo courtesy the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority.

Take a ride on RTA's holiday bus this December. Photo courtesy the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority.
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will offer free rides systemwide to the public on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

This free service includes fixed-route buses and rides on RTA Connect, the agency’s ADA paratransit service. The call center will also be open regular hours.

The RTA will offer holiday surprises with a December bus through the end of the month along with Santa Claus making multiple appearances on it. The schedule can be found here.

The RTA’s historic Christmas trolley will be giving free rides this Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. in front of Wright Stop Plaza in downtown Dayton. Participants can visit Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf.

For more information about RTA’s historic Christmas trolley, visit here.

In Other News
1
16-year-old injured after Dayton shooting
2
Scout motto now means being prepared in cybersecurity, AI
3
17-year-old charged in series of vehicle fires in Dayton
4
J Heilman, known for work with Boonshoft Museum and SunWatch...
5
VA to eliminate up to 35K mostly unfilled positions, report says

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.