RTA takes next step toward cashless service

Tapp Pay is available via smartphones through the free Transit app, as well as reloadable smartcards. Reloadable cards can be obtained at all RTA transit centers. There is no cost to receive one, but customers must load at least $3 to receive a card.

Greater Dayton RTA bus. STAFF

The RTA is not fully eliminating cash as a form of payment, Policicchio noted, rather they are just eliminating cash as a form of payment while onboard the vehicle.

“The most important thing to remember is when we talk about going cashless, we are just talking about onboard the vehicles,” Policicchio said. “We are still accepting cash as a form of payment for which people can load to the new payment system and their accounts.”

To increase accessibility for RTA users to reload their Tapp Pay accounts, over 300 retail outlets located within a quarter mile of RTA bus routes are allowing customers to convert their cash into Tapp Pay value. These retail outlets include places such as CVS, Walgreens, Dollar General, Family Dollar and Speedway.

“With a cashless system, we are able to implement fare-capping, which ensures our customers pay no more than the regular daily and monthly rates,” Policicchio said. “This allows those who were not able to afford the upfront costs of our previous monthly passes to pay as they go, keep their money longer and not end up paying more money at the end of the day.”