RTA takes next step toward cashless service

The Greater Dayton RTA has taken the next step in its plan to transition to cashless service onboard buses, a move the transit agency says will make it more accessible.
Last week, the regional transit authority stopped selling day passes, which cost $4, on board buses. But customers can get unlimited travel at a cheaper rate on Tapp Pay, as the system caps daily travel at $3 per day.
Tapp Pay is the new form of payment the RTA introduced in June 2020. Tapp Pay is an account value-based payment system, meaning customers have value deducted from their account versus utilizing a pass. Additionally, customers can hold onto their money longer with Tapp Pay, and never paying more than the daily and monthly max fare rate.
RTA Chief Customer and Business Development Officer Brandon Policicchio says going cashless creates an easier way for customers to pay for their rides, as well as make the system more accessible for low income earners.
“Under a cashless system we are able to provide equity to our customers who are least able to afford under our current paying system,” Policicchio said.
Tapp Pay is available via smartphones through the free Transit app, as well as reloadable smartcards. Reloadable cards can be obtained at all RTA transit centers. There is no cost to receive one, but customers must load at least $3 to receive a card.
The RTA is not fully eliminating cash as a form of payment, Policicchio noted, rather they are just eliminating cash as a form of payment while onboard the vehicle.
“The most important thing to remember is when we talk about going cashless, we are just talking about onboard the vehicles,” Policicchio said. “We are still accepting cash as a form of payment for which people can load to the new payment system and their accounts.”
To increase accessibility for RTA users to reload their Tapp Pay accounts, over 300 retail outlets located within a quarter mile of RTA bus routes are allowing customers to convert their cash into Tapp Pay value. These retail outlets include places such as CVS, Walgreens, Dollar General, Family Dollar and Speedway.
“With a cashless system, we are able to implement fare-capping, which ensures our customers pay no more than the regular daily and monthly rates,” Policicchio said. “This allows those who were not able to afford the upfront costs of our previous monthly passes to pay as they go, keep their money longer and not end up paying more money at the end of the day.”