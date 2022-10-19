Ryan promises chamber audience a centrist approach to the Senate

“It’s 2022. And we’re figuring out, what is it exactly we disagree on? Let’s talk about it. No. What do we agree on? Let’s talk about that. And let’s build that — infrastructure, the jobs of the future,” he added. “All of these things are critically important for our communities.”

Ryan didn’t avoid hot button issues entirely. He touched on abortion, saying he would defend what he sees as the constitutional right to abortion. The question has taken on new prominence in the aftermath of June’s Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. That 6-3 decision returned the question of abortion’s legality to the states.

This month, a Hamilton County judge indefinitely suspended an Ohio law prohibiting most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, extending a previous, temporary suspension of the law

Ryan also said he would protect Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the biggest Dayton-area employer, mentioning a couple of times that he sits on the House of Representatives’ Appropriations Defense subcommittee.

A brief question-and-answer session with the audience brought just two questions, one on nuclear power — Ryan said he’s a supporter — and another from Michael Gessel, vice president of federal government programs with the Dayton Development Coalition and once a chief of staff for former U.S. Rep. Tony Hall, D-Dayton.

Gessel reminded Ryan that the late Sen. Edward Kennedy once wanted to move Wright-Patterson jobs to Massachusetts.

“If you were elected to the Senate, what would you do if one of your Senate colleagues tried to take Wright-Patterson jobs?” Gessel asked.

“I wouldn’t be so polite about it,” a smiling Ryan replied, adding: “This is a great engine for economic development.”

A message with questions was sent to J.D. Vance’s campaign.

Vance is scheduled to address the chamber in Dayton Oct. 31.