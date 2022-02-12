Saturday update: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decreasing statewide

Ohio’s hospitalizations and cases for coronavirus continue to decrease throughout the state as February goes on.
Ohio’s coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic total 2,630,846, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s key indicator dashboard.
Statewide, 2,346 people are hospitalized as an inpatient with COVID-19, according to the Ohio Hospital Association dashboard.
One in seven patients are hospitalized in intensive care units throughout the Buckeye State. This means 491 patients are hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19.
In Ohio’s West Central regions, which include Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, one in nine patients have the coronavirus. 254 patients are hospitalized with the coronavirus and 37 of them are in the ICU with the coronavirus, according to the OHA dashboard.
In Ohio’s southwestern region, which includes Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties, one in six patients have the coronavirus. There are 533 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 124 of them in the ICU, according to the OHA dashboard.
The total coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours went from 3,263 on Friday to 2,032 on Saturday. The 21-day average of coronavirus cases fell to about 6,410.
Throughout the pandemic, there has been 110,511 hospitalizations. As of Saturday, there has been 120 new hospitalization, a drop from Friday’s 183 total.
The 21-day average for reported hospitalizations is 277.
ODH reported a total of 13,003 coronavirus ICU admissions throughout the pandemic and in the last 24 hours, there have been a total of 2 new cases reported.
As of Saturday, 61.56% of Ohioans of all ages have started a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the coronavirus dashboard. Ohioans of all ages who have finished the vaccine have a rate of 56.79%.
