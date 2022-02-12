Saturday update: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decreasing statewide

In Ohio’s southwestern region, which includes Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties, one in six patients have the coronavirus. There are 533 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 124 of them in the ICU, according to the OHA dashboard.

The total coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours went from 3,263 on Friday to 2,032 on Saturday. The 21-day average of coronavirus cases fell to about 6,410.

Throughout the pandemic, there has been 110,511 hospitalizations. As of Saturday, there has been 120 new hospitalization, a drop from Friday’s 183 total.

The 21-day average for reported hospitalizations is 277.

Caption Ohios daily coronavirus numbers and indicators dashboard. Caption Ohios daily coronavirus numbers and indicators dashboard.

ODH reported a total of 13,003 coronavirus ICU admissions throughout the pandemic and in the last 24 hours, there have been a total of 2 new cases reported.

As of Saturday, 61.56% of Ohioans of all ages have started a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the coronavirus dashboard. Ohioans of all ages who have finished the vaccine have a rate of 56.79%.