SCAM ALERT: College students paying loans target of scammers

The Better Business Bureau serving Dayton and Miami Valley warns of loan scams aimed at college students that may struggle with paying off loans.
Between January 2020 and April 2021, the agency received 208 reports of student loan scams promising debt forgiveness through an email.
An Enon-area student reported receiving an email from a woman claiming to be from a company called Student Services, explaining that the student was eligible for loan repayment due to stimulus forgiveness and relief legislation.
Students are asked to complete an application by calling a provided phone number and presenting the validation code presented in the email. The email mentioned benefits were on a first-come, first-served basis to urge the students to act quickly.
Students should be aware of an email mentioning Student Services located in Nevada from a Hotmail email address.
BBB offers tips to help you avoid these scams:
· Look for spelling and grammar errors in notifications. Typically, scam emails have both.
· Avoid high-pressure sales tactics.
· Protect your personal information. Don’t provide it to unfamiliar companies.
· Be wary of providing money up front for services.
· Don’t click on links in unsolicited emails. They may be infected with spyware or malware.
· Research businesses before doing business with them.
· Visit studentaid.gov for information on loan repayment and forgiveness.