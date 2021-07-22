SCAM ALERT: Ohioans receiving fake postcards from sender posing as BMV

The Ohio Department of Public Safety warned Ohioans to be on the lookout for fake postcards claiming the recipient’s drivers license or identification card expired.
The postcards claim the resident needs to have their license of ID corrected and encourages them to visit a non-official website. The cards also include multiple grammatical errors.
The postcards are not from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The official Ohio BMV website is bmv.ohio.gov. Anyone with questions can contact the BMV at 844-644-6268 or by visiting bmv.ohio.gov.