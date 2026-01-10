Scam alert: Preble County Sheriff’s Office warning public against jail scam

“They are asking families for $500 for an ankle monitor to be placed on their loved one so they can be released,” the sheriff’s office said. “The scammers may use the name of a current sheriff’s office employee then provide a Pay-Pal account for the victims to pay into.”

The sheriff’s office said as a reminder, law-enforcement agencies will never call anyone and ask for money over the phone.

“You should never provide money or account numbers to anyone and report any incidents to local law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.