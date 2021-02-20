Scheduling slip up delays 2nd COVID vaccine doses for some

Some seniors were surprised to find out Friday that their scheduled appointments for their second COVID-19 vaccine doses were pushed back a couple days.
Premier Health began administering coronavirus vaccinations to the community in mid-January, including at the University of Dayton Arena. At the time of the vaccinations, Premier Health mistakenly scheduled a second-dose vaccine clinic at the arena on the same day as a UD basketball game, Ben Sutherly, director of system communications for Premier Health stated in a release.
The Dayton Flyers had a regularly scheduled game against Saint Louis. The Flyers handily defeated the Billikens 76-53.
Premier Health rescheduled the Friday and Saturday clinics for Sunday and Monday to make sure the doses would be given in time, Sutherly said.
“Our health system also promptly began notifying patients of the need to reschedule through our electronic medical record notification system, through emails, and through phone calls,” Sutherly said. “Premier Health sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused by the need to reschedule these vaccine clinics.”
Oakwood resident 87-year-old Dolores Klaber said she received a call about a half hour before her Friday afternoon appointment and was disappointed she did not get her second dose.
She said she made arrangements to have her driveway cleared of snow and that her daughter was almost to her house to give her a ride when she got the call from Premier Health about the cancellation. She said health and safety matters should come ahead of sports.
“I’m more important than a basketball game and so are all these other senior citizens,” she said.