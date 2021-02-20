Scheduling slip up delays 2nd COVID vaccine doses for some

Oakwood resident 87-year-old Dolores Klaber said she received a call about a half hour before her Friday afternoon appointment and was disappointed she did not get her second dose.

She said she made arrangements to have her driveway cleared of snow and that her daughter was almost to her house to give her a ride when she got the call from Premier Health about the cancellation. She said health and safety matters should come ahead of sports.

“I’m more important than a basketball game and so are all these other senior citizens,” she said.