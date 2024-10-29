School and township taxes, Tipp City charter votes highlight Miami County ballot

Milton-Union schools are asking voters to approve a 0.75% earned income tax for 10 years to pay for day-to-day school operating expenses. Voters said no to a complex 1% school income tax request in March by a 61-39 margin after overwhelmingly rejecting a large property tax levy request in November 2023 by a 71-29 margin.

School district voters have not passed a tax levy for new operating money in over 15 years. If this 0.75% income tax levy passes, it would cost someone with $50,000 in annual taxable income $375 in tax. As an earned income tax, it would only affect wages and self-employment income, not retirement income or other sources.

Milton-Union’s most recent five-year forecast filed with the state showed the district with about 27% of a year’s spending in the bank, somewhat below average for the Dayton region. The five-year forecast showed a notable increase in spending in 2022-23, but a significant cutback projected for 2024-25.

Other school levies

• Miami East schools are asking voters to replace and make permanent a 0.8-mill property tax levy that pays for school facility maintenance and other long-term costs like buses and technology. If approved, the annual cost of the levy would increase from roughly $17 per $100,000 of property value to $28 per $100K.

• The other three school levies on the ballot are all renewal levies, which keep tax rates the same but extend them for a set number of additional years. Troy schools’ renewal levy is 1.1 mills for five years for permanent improvements (facility costs). The Newton school district is asking voters to renew a 0.75% income tax for another three years to pay for day-to-day school costs. And Covington schools seek renewal of a 1.25% income tax for another five years.

Tipp City charter votes

Tipp City residents will vote separately on five different amendments to the city’s charter.

• Public comment at meetings: The ballot issue allows all meeting attendees to speak, but says the council president can limit the time allotted.

• City manager residency: Would require the city manager to reside in Miami County or a directly adjacent county.

• Planning Board: Would eliminate term limits.

• Board of Appeals: Would eliminate term limits.

• Restoration and Architectural Board: Multiple changes, adding two members, eliminating term limits, and adjusting description of qualifications.

Township and other tax levies

Three townships have levies this election that would increase taxes. The ballot is complicated by the fact that two of those townships have a pair of levies to vote on.

• Springcreek Twp.: The new levy is a 4-mill fire/EMS levy for a period of five years. It would cost an additional $140 annually per $100,000 of property value. Springcreek also has a five-year, 2.5-mill renewal levy for overall township expenses. Renewal levies keep tax rates the same but extend them for a longer period.

• Lostcreek Twp.: The new levy is a 1.25-mill EMS levy for five years. It would cost $43 a year for each $100,000 of property value. Lostcreek also has a 5-year, 1.5-mill renewal levy for fire service on the ballot.

• Washington Twp.: The only levy in this township is a five-year, 4-mill additional fire/EMS levy. It would cost residents an additional $140 annually per $100,000 of property value.

• The other tax levies on the ballot are straight renewals — Monroe Twp., 1 mill, renewal, 5 years, for senior citizens services. Casstown, 1.65 mills, renewal, 5 years, for a fire levy. Milton-Union library, 0.7-mill renewal, 5 years, for current expenses.

• Pleasant Hill voters will decide whether to give the village authority to aggregate electric and natural gas service in an attempt to save residents money on those bills.