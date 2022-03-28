School board colleagues target Owens’ spot as Democratic party chair

Former Dayton school board President Mohamed Al-Hamdani and current school board Vice President Jocelyn Rhynard have announced they are running for the chair this summer.

Al-Hamdani, who is also an immigration lawyer, announced his candidacy Monday morning, saying he wants to help build a community his children can grow up in and be proud of.

“We want to make sure we have policies in place as a party and as a community that helps working families and folks get the life they deserve and achieve the American dream that is out of reach for too many people,” he said.

Mohamed Al-Hamdani

He said if elected, he will listen to the community and party members and enact changes that will help elect more Democrats.

Rhynard said she believes in Democratic values and policies and the power local politics has to positively impact people’s lives. In a letter announcing her run, she said she wants to elect Democrats to seats at the local, state and national levels.

“We want to win more elections, and we want to turn Ohio blue,” she said.

Jocelyn Rhynard

Rhynard said she is committed to revisiting the party’s constitution to make updates that reflect its new activists and volunteers, holding annual training for Democrats interested in running for office or working on a campaign and holding regular listening tours.