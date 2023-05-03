School levies: Early results show voters rejecting largest school taxes

Huber Heights levy

Huber Heights City School District’s 8.12-mill property tax levy request is the largest new-money school property tax levy in the past decade in the four-county area — Montgomery, Miami, Greene and northern Warren — and district officials say its passage is critical in order to maintain financial security for the long term.

According to its five-year forecast, the district had $59.2 million in the bank last summer. That equaled about 75% of one year’s expenses, which is about double the statewide average, according to a recent Dayton Daily News study.

Huber Heights officials say the school district began deficit spending last year. Deficit spending is expected to continue over the next five years ($4.4 million projected this year), district officials say, making it difficult to continue services at the current level.

If passed, this would be the district’s first increase in taxes for daily expenses since 2005. Regardless of the the levy request outcome, the district plans to implement budget cuts next school year.

Vandalia-Butler levy

The Vandalia-Butler school district’s request for an additional 1% income tax would last five years and generate about $6.4 million per year for the schools. A 1% tax would cost $500 per year for a person with $50,000 in qualifying income.

The earned income tax measure would affect wages and self-employment income, but would not tax several other categories of income, including the many senior citizens who are on fixed retirement incomes.

Vandalia-Butler schools last sought a tax increase for daily school operations in November 2013 when a 6.99-mill property tax levy narrowly passed.

Per the district’s five-year forecast, Vandalia anticipates running out of cash around January of 2025 due to deficit spending. At the end of last school year, they had about 23% of a year’s expenses in the bank, lower than the regional average of 35-40%.

If the levy fails, the district anticipates cutting $1.8 million in costs beginning in fall 2023.

Northmont levy

Northmont’s 7.82-mill property tax levy would raise $5.8 million annually for the school district, costing homeowners about $274 per $100,000 in property value.

The schools cited deficit spending as a driving factor for a levy. The new money would go to the general fund, which pays for most day-to-day expenses, such as teacher and staff pay and benefits, utilities and classroom materials.

If the levy fails, Northmont is expected to cut 29 staff positions and school-sponsored field trips. Fees for sports and extracurriculars and apps on school devices would double. The board would also consider closing Englewood Elementary earlier than anticipated. This decision was delayed earlier this year due to community pushback.

The last time Northmont schools asked voters for a new tax levy was March 2016, with a 5.99 mill levy, approved by 51% of voters.

Mad River levy

The Mad River school district’s 5.9-mill operating levy would increase costs for the owner of a home valued at $100,000 by $207.50 annually, and would raise about $1.5 million a year.

Budget cuts, including as many as 12 job cuts, have been outlined by the board should the tax issue fail. But approval of the first school levy on the ballot in Riverside since 2012 would not necessarily eliminate further reductions, district officials say.

Mad River operated at a financial deficit in both 2019-20 and 2020-21 according to the district’s five-year forecast. The district made budget cuts in 2021-22, with spending dropping from $47.5 million to $44.3 million, and the district ending that year in the black. But the district estimates it will return to deficit spending starting next year.