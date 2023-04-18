School provides ‘exhilarating’ blend of cultures, customs

The school also offers a unique opportunity for PreK-6th grade Residence Park students to attend school with students of other cultures. While students attending the neighborhood school do not have academic classes with the newcomer students, they do share classes in music, art, and Physical Education, as well as lunch and recess. There are currently 30 countries represented in the school.

“It’s exhilarating to be surrounded by students from so many cultures,” said Shelly Murphy, principal of the International School. “We have students from all over the world and more than 15 different languages are spoken in our building. The neighborhood and newcomer students alike have the ability to share their customs and learn from one another.”

Next school year, a Montessori Program will open for the PreK-6th grade students attending the neighborhood school. Montessori education is structured differently than traditional education, as students are encouraged to learn in a self-guided environment at their own pace. The work is hands-on, and students are asked to think critically and ask questions, which helps to naturally develop their love of learning.

The Montessori classrooms will be grouped by age, with a 3-6-year-old grouping, 6-9-year-old grouping, and 9-12-year-old grouping. The multiage classrooms allow students to learn at the pace that is best for them, with the ability for accelerated learning.

Those who are interested in enrolling in this new Montessori Program are invited to complete an interest form available on the district’s website. After completing the form, the Principal will contact families directly to share the next steps. For more information, and to complete the form, please visit www.DaytonPublic.com.