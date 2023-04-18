School provides ‘exhilarating’ blend of cultures, customs

With more than 15 languages spoken in the building and a new Montessori Program coming this fall , the school offers a unique educational experience for neighborhood and newcomer students.
In August 2022, the Dayton Public School District opened the International School at Residence Park — an innovative school designed to welcome students of all grade levels who are new to the United States, while also serving as a neighborhood school for PreK-6th grade Residence Park students.
More than 15% of the district’s student population has a home or native language other than English. Many of those students are newcomers experiencing their first years of schooling in the United States. The International School operates under the belief that if these students are given the foundational tools to succeed early on, they will reach their full potential academically and will be well-prepared to succeed after high school.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can enroll at the school to get the intensive English language support needed to be able to excel in academic subjects that are not taught in their native language. Once students reach English proficiency, they transfer back to their neighborhood school. So far this year, 617 students have attended the International School. Of those, 64 have transferred out due to English proficiency. It is expected that most will need one full year at the school, but the exact length of time is dependent on each individual student.
“The district has seen much success with the International School at Residence Park,” said DPS Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli. “Every year, students who are new to the United States with limited knowledge of the English language enroll in the Dayton Public Schools. Now, we have a dedicated school that is staffed with multilingual teachers and equipped with other resources to help these students learn English, become more acquainted with American culture and customs, and succeed academically.”
The school also offers a unique opportunity for PreK-6th grade Residence Park students to attend school with students of other cultures. While students attending the neighborhood school do not have academic classes with the newcomer students, they do share classes in music, art, and Physical Education, as well as lunch and recess. There are currently 30 countries represented in the school.
“It’s exhilarating to be surrounded by students from so many cultures,” said Shelly Murphy, principal of the International School. “We have students from all over the world and more than 15 different languages are spoken in our building. The neighborhood and newcomer students alike have the ability to share their customs and learn from one another.”
Next school year, a Montessori Program will open for the PreK-6th grade students attending the neighborhood school. Montessori education is structured differently than traditional education, as students are encouraged to learn in a self-guided environment at their own pace. The work is hands-on, and students are asked to think critically and ask questions, which helps to naturally develop their love of learning.
The Montessori classrooms will be grouped by age, with a 3-6-year-old grouping, 6-9-year-old grouping, and 9-12-year-old grouping. The multiage classrooms allow students to learn at the pace that is best for them, with the ability for accelerated learning.
Those who are interested in enrolling in this new Montessori Program are invited to complete an interest form available on the district’s website. After completing the form, the Principal will contact families directly to share the next steps. For more information, and to complete the form, please visit www.DaytonPublic.com.