School superintendent salaries continue to grow as perks come under fire from lawmakers

Public school superintendents are considered the “CEO of the district,” and oversee everything from curriculum to busing to the daily operations of a school day.

Most of the contracts reviewed by this news outlet outlined the school district paying the superintendent’s contribution to the State Teachers Retirement System, which pays pensions to Ohio’s teachers. This amounts to a boost in take-home pay for superintendents.

Greg Lawson, a researcher for the right-leaning group the Buckeye Institute, opposes the STRS perk. His argument is not that superintendents should not be well-paid, but that this loophole is less transparent to taxpayers.

He also says the idea is an expensive, long-term liability that falls on taxpayers.

“It’s not overwhelmingly transparent to the general public and it’s a fairly sweetheart deal that is using public money that’s coming straight out of individuals wallets,” Lawson said.

But proponents of the idea argue that the use of this perk is key to attracting and retaining qualified administrators, given the small difference between long-term teacher’s pay and pay for some administrators.

“The ability to include retirement contribution pick-ups in contracts is a key recruitment and retention strategy, especially when competing with neighboring states and private sector opportunities,” said Paul Imhoff, the government relations director for the Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA). “It is also a crucial principal recruitment tool given the minimal pay difference between veteran teachers and principals.”

Other perks reviewed by this news outlet included the district paying a stipend for the superintendent’s cell phone, gas money, or a car.

Why are superintendents so highly paid?

A superintendent’s job is overseeing an entire school district, including all areas from the transportation system to facilities to curriculum.

Imhoff, of BASA, said superintendents are paid less in their public roles than a comparable private-sector role.

“I was an Ohio superintendent for 16 years,” Imhoff, who formerly served as Upper Arlington’s superintendent in greater Columbus, said. “It really is a 24/7 job.”

Imhoff said with the rise of social media, the job has gotten even more demanding. Social media can lead to crises online in parent groups that superintendents have to respond to in real time.

“Prior to social media, you could take a day off,” he said.

Highly paid superintendents

The highest paid superintendent reviewed by this news outlet was Nick Weldy of the Miami Valley Career Tech Center, whose 2025-2026 salary was $240,957

Weldy’s base salary for the current school year was $200,947, according to an addendum to his contract, and Weldy is paid an additional $1,667 every two weeks to cover another administrative position that has not been filled for the 2025-2026 school year.

Weldy noted he is in his fourteenth year as superintendent, and holds an unusual combination of Ohio licenses, including for a school treasurer and business manager. Some other superintendents in the region hold business manager licenses, but the superintendent and treasurer license combination is less common.

“By having me assume the responsibilities of a position that was not replaced, the district avoids the cost of another full-time administrator, resulting in more than $125,000 in annual savings in salary and benefits,” Weldy said. “This structure ensures the work is covered while remaining a clear financial benefit to the district.”

He noted that the board is continuing to review duties assigned to him and administrative duties as people retire or move out of their positions, and that the $1,667 is a reduced stipend from previous years as administrative duties are now better streamlined.

The second-highest paid superintendent was Paul Otten, Beavercreek’s superintendent, whose base salary is $215,881, according to records obtained by this news outlet. Otten was recently named Ohio’s Superintendent of the Year for 2026.

“This is a 24/7 role that includes managing multi-million dollar budgets, overseeing large and diverse staffs, ensuring the safety of students and staff, implementing board policies, and leading teams dedicated to educating the next generation of citizens,” Otten said. “Superintendents arrive at school districts every day with a focus on improving student outcomes and removing barriers to learning. Those who educate our children hold some of society’s most vital positions.”

The lowest-paid superintendent among the contracts reviewed was Rusty Clifford, interim superintendent for Jefferson Twp. Local Schools, a tiny district with 259 students last school year, according to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. Clifford’s salary for the 2025-2026 school year is set at $110,000, and his contract is set to run out at the end of this school year.

Two Butler County superintendents make above the average salary. Hamilton’s Andrea Blevins has a salary set at $185,000 and Middletown’s Deb Housers is set at $172,400.

BASA noted that Ohio superintendents are paid on average less than the median salary for U.S. superintendents in 2024, which was $158,721, and that superintendent pay has not kept up with inflation.

Kickbacks and perks

Nearly all of the contracts reviewed by this news outlet outlined a “pickup on the pickup” line of the contract, which requires the school district to pay the superintendent’s share of the cost to the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, which pays out pensions to Ohio’s teachers.

House Bill 473 proposed eliminating that system this year, but the law did not get out of committee before Ohio’s lawmakers went on holiday break. The law was sponsored by State Rep. David Thomas, a Republican from northeast Ohio near Ashtabula.

“Ohioans should not be paying for the personal pension expenses of public employees. Point blank,” Thomas said in a press release at the time. “Salaries are public and should be an equal comparison across the state with how much the taxpayer is compensating our public servants. Not allowing for the pickup of the employee share for pensions allows for greater transparency and equal playing fields.”

Highest paid superintendents, 2025-2026:

Nick Weldy, Miami Valley Career Tech Center, $240,957 Paul Otten, Beavercreek City Schools, $215,881 David Lawrence, Dayton Public Schools, $204,750 Gabe Lofton, Xenia City Schools, $203,582 Bob Hill, Springfield City Schools, $200,850 Robert O’Leary, Vandalia-Butler City Schools, $200,795 Dave Deskins, Greene County Career Center, $196,851 Mindy McCarty-Stewart, Kettering City Schools, $189,837 Neil Gupta, Oakwood City Schools, $189,280 Carrie Hester, Springboro City Schools, $189,239

Median salary among 37 superintendents: $178,256