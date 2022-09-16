Schools in Oakwood, Versailles named National Blue Ribbon Schools

The Ohio Department of Education nominated Oakwood Junior High in February 2022 for being one of the state’s highest performing schools, based on state assessments completed in spring 2021, the district said.

“To be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School based on our student learning and growth through the first year of the pandemic is an amazing reflection of the tireless efforts of our educators, the fervent support of our families, and the deep investment of our seventh and eighth graders. We have always been inspired by our students, and they are absolutely deserving of this honor,” OJH Principal Tim Badenhop said.

According to Versailles’ application, Versailles has a high focus on “social-emotional learning,” and students are taught to view the work of themselves and others “with respect and pride.”

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

All schools will be recognized at the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award ceremony in Washington, D.C. Nov. 3 and 4.