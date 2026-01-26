Schools watching weather for potential closures this week

Beavercreek City Schools closed Monday and will be closed again Tuesday. All Monday evening activities have been canceled, according to the district.

Decisions about Tuesday evening activities will be made on Tuesday afternoon. No decisions have been made beyond those.

“We continue to closely monitor road conditions across the district, including the accessibility of bus stops, as well as the forecasted temperatures and wind chills. The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority in decision-making,” said Beth Sizemore, director of public relations at Beavercreek City Schools.

Dayton Public Schools will be monitoring and determining closures on a day-by-day basis, a spokesperson said. It closed Monday and will also be closed Tuesday due to the poor weather conditions, the district posted on social media.

This means all schools and district buildings are closed. No students are to report to school, and only essential personnel should still report, the district post reads.

Oakwood City Schools is taking it one day at a time to determine the need for delays or closures this week.

In addition to monitoring the temperature, the district reviews several factors, including road and sidewalk conditions, said Wendy Barhorst, spokesperson for the district.

“Our custodial and maintenance staff is working to clear sidewalks and parking lots on school grounds, and we are in communication with the city of Oakwood as crews address the roads,” Barhorst said.

A decision has not been made about Tuesday yet.

“We appreciate the hard work of our staff and our collaboration with the city of Oakwood, as this work remains ongoing. We will continue to monitor the progress,” Barhorst said.

Oakwood City Schools will usually wait until early morning to evaluate whether or not weather conditions call for a school delay or closure.

“We recognize that this can lead to additional frustrations for families, so we keep that in mind,” Superintendent Neil Gupta recently shared in a blog post.

On those days, a team will assess the roads and sidewalks, consult with the Oakwood Public Safety Department, discuss with other school districts, and monitor the weather. When deciding to delay or close school, several variables will be considered:

The timing of the storm about the start of school;

The amount of snow and ice received/expected;

The temperature and wind chill factor;

The extended forecast prediction;

The ability of road crews to clear crosswalks and homeowners to clear sidewalks; and,

The conditions at the school buildings, i.e., are the boilers working?

If Oakwood administrators decide to delay or cancel school, the district will share that information with local television stations, on its website, on social media, and through email and text alerts.

“We understand that you may need to make alternative arrangements for the day, and we will provide you with the information as quickly as possible,” Gupta said.

Troy City Schools will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather, according to the district.

This will be a remote learning day for all Troy students.

“All of our students should have already received remote learning instructions,” a social media post reads.

Franklin City Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday and will decide Wednesday’s schedule tomorrow.

“Since we have state minimum busing, we have more walkers than most districts,” Superintendent Michael Sander said. “The cold temperatures and lack of ability to walk on sidewalks raise a concern when deciding what to do.”

Sander said it is “doubtful” that schools will open at regularly scheduled times on Wednesday.

Parents and guardians can get school closing and delay information from the district’s website, franklincityschools.com, the district’s social media pages, or the messaging system ParentSquare, which can send text, email or phone call notifications.

The Franklin School Board postponed its Monday meeting to Feb. 2 due to the weather. The board is scheduled to decide what type of levy to put before voters and when.

Springboro Schools uses the National Weather Service Wind Chill Chart, posted on the district’s site at springboro.org, as a factor when deciding whether to close or delay schools, according to a district spokesperson.

Other factors include road and parking lot conditions, electricity and heat conditions in the school buildings, and the weather forecast.

Decisions are made on a day-by-day basis.

Parents and guardians can get information on the website, via email, test or phone call, and on the district’s social media sites.

Centerville City Schools spokesperson Katie Kinney said no decisions about closings or delays beyond Monday have been made, but the district is monitoring the weather forecast closely.

“When temperatures dip or are expected to dip into the double digits below freezing range is generally when we start having conversations about delays or closures,” Kinney said.

Centerville uses ParentSquare, the district website at centerville.k12.oh.us and its social media pages to communicate closings and delays.

Carlisle Local Schools will remain closed through Tuesday, and all activities are canceled, according to the district’s website, carlisleindians.org.

Wayne Local Schools will be closed Tuesday, and all athletic and extracurricular events are canceled according to the district’s website, wayne-local.com.