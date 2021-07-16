dayton-daily-news logo
X

Search the database: See how much local businesses got from $28.6B federal restaurant relief program

Debbie and John Blake from Lebanon enjoy fried chicken at Fricker's in Washington Twp. Friday April 23, 2021. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Debbie and John Blake from Lebanon enjoy fried chicken at Fricker's in Washington Twp. Friday April 23, 2021. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News | 57 minutes ago
By Josh Sweigart, Dayton Daily News

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently released the list of award recipients for its $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which included 2,829 businesses in Ohio.

The program was created this year by the American Rescue Plan and closed earlier this month. It was intended to support food service businesses — mostly restaurants and bars— that lost revenue during the pandemic.

Explore6 area restaurant businesses awarded more than $1M each in federal funds

Most businesses reported they intended to use their grant to cover utilities and payroll, according to the SBA data. Many said it was also for supplier costs. Program rules say funds must be used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.

Use the searchable database below to look up restaurants across Ohio and how much they were awarded from the program.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top