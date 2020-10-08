Seasonal cooling/heating transition period nearing

Air conditioning technicians will begin the task of shutting down summer air conditioning units and preparing these systems for winterization.

Heat plant technicians are making final preparations on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s three central heat plants, 75 satellite plants and associated pipelines for the approaching heating season. CE technicians will track the weather trends and start the heating operations as we dip into the cooler weather.

There will be a period where the heating and air conditioning systems will both be shut down. An email will be sent to facility managers and commanders when this process begins.

Mission support and facility sustainment remain the primary concern of CE personnel, and personnel will be working efficiently to return all systems to normal operations as quickly as possible. During this transition period, Team Wright-Patt members may experience some warm or cool indoor conditions when the fall temperatures fluctuate as air conditioning systems are shut down and before our heat systems are energized.