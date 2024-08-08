Seattle-based bakery to bring its famous piroshky to Dayton next month

Preordering is essential, a spokesperson for the bakery said. Piroshky Piroshky will not have extra items available for purchase at the brewery.

A piroshky (pee-roash-KEE) is a handheld pie made of yeast-leavened dough, stuffed with a sweet or savory filling and either fried or baked. Common fillings include meats, vegetables, fruits or jams. The pie is described as a great on-the-go food you can enjoy for breakfast, lunch, dinner or even a snack.

Best sellers include the Cinnamon Cardamom Braid, Veggie Chipotle Piroshky, Potato & Cheese Piroshky, Beef & Cheese Piroshky, Chocolate Cream Hazelnut Roll and Smoked Salmon Pâté Piroshky, according to the bakery’s website.

Each month the bakery introduces two new items — one sweet and one savory. In September, new items include the Swedish Meatball Piroshky and Cherries and Cream Piroshky, the spokesperson said.

This year there is no minimum purchase required for the pre-order pickup. The bakery has introduced handling fees, but orders over $75 will not have an additional fee.

Piroshky Piroshky’s flagship location is in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market. Each year the bakery serves more than 10 million customers.

Explore Dayton restaurant to be rebranded with fine casual service

“Over the years, when people visit our bakery from all over U.S., they often ask when we will be in their city,” owner Olga Sagan previously said. “We listened and decided to travel to cities across the United States to meet our customers personally — and connect with our community across the country.”

The bakery is still planning its schedule for the rest of the year, but there are plans to stop in 17 cities, the spokesperson said.

Piroshky Piroshky is making two more stops in Ohio: Combustion Brewing in Columbus on Thursday, Sept. 12 and Streetside Brewery in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 14. For more information or to place an order for pickup, visit piroshkybakery.com.