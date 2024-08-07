BreakingNews
Big Lots to close 315 stores, including sites in Montgomery, Butler counties

Dayton restaurant to be rebranded with fine casual service

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Local News
By
6 minutes ago
X

Roost Modern Italian in Dayton’s Oregon District will soon undergo a transformation in its dining experience. The restaurant will be rebranded as Culina, offering a fine casual service model.

“Culina will offer Italian-inspired small plates, akin to what Americans would consider tapas style,” said Chef Dana Downs. “Small plates will on average be priced between $14 and $26, allowing guests to enjoy fresh pastas, seafood and steaks & chops.”

The restaurant will continue to offer gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan offerings.

ExploreChina Cottage in Centerville uses robot to help with carryout demand

“As a chef, my goal is to provide inventive dishes that cater to special dietary needs, particularly gluten-free options,” Downs said. “About a year ago, I transitioned all breaded and fried items to be completely gluten-free, and the feedback from guests has been overwhelmingly positive.”

With the transition to a fine casual service, guests can expect a more refined atmosphere, making it the perfect destination for both casual gatherings and special occasions.

“Guests can customize their experience to suit their preferences for their visit,” Downs said. “Whether you’re in the mood for a quick salad for lunch or planning to celebrate a special occasion with a group, Culina is here to cater to your needs.”

The restaurant will not take reservations, but accommodations can be made for groups of eight or more.

“Offering a small plate service makes it challenging to accommodate small reservations, as this casual style differs significantly from the previous fine dining and structured meal service approach,” Downs said.

ExploreKPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot to open next week near Dayton Mall

Culina is committed to providing “exceptional quality and a chef-driven approach” that focuses on superior ingredients and culinary artistry.

“We are excited to provide our guests with a unique dining experience that celebrates the best of Italian cuisine,” Downs said. “Guests are welcome to enter, take a seat, and enjoy their meal at their own pace.”

Gift cards for Roost will be honored at Culina. The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Culina will be closed on Sundays.

For more information and updates, visit roostdayton.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@roostmodernitalian) or Instagram (@roostdayton) pages.

In Other News
1
DPS says school busing got better, will keep high school students on...
2
‘No second chance:’ Combined scenarios training at the Sinclair Police...
3
Proposed $44 million medical center to replace Xenia hospital lacks...
4
Miamisburg road closes as part of yearlong improvement project
5
Construction of first Ohio Buc-ee’s location kicks off with Thursday...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top