Dayton restaurant to be rebranded with fine casual service

The restaurant will continue to offer gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan offerings.

“As a chef, my goal is to provide inventive dishes that cater to special dietary needs, particularly gluten-free options,” Downs said. “About a year ago, I transitioned all breaded and fried items to be completely gluten-free, and the feedback from guests has been overwhelmingly positive.”

With the transition to a fine casual service, guests can expect a more refined atmosphere, making it the perfect destination for both casual gatherings and special occasions.

“Guests can customize their experience to suit their preferences for their visit,” Downs said. “Whether you’re in the mood for a quick salad for lunch or planning to celebrate a special occasion with a group, Culina is here to cater to your needs.”

The restaurant will not take reservations, but accommodations can be made for groups of eight or more.

“Offering a small plate service makes it challenging to accommodate small reservations, as this casual style differs significantly from the previous fine dining and structured meal service approach,” Downs said.

Culina is committed to providing “exceptional quality and a chef-driven approach” that focuses on superior ingredients and culinary artistry.

“We are excited to provide our guests with a unique dining experience that celebrates the best of Italian cuisine,” Downs said. “Guests are welcome to enter, take a seat, and enjoy their meal at their own pace.”

Gift cards for Roost will be honored at Culina. The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Culina will be closed on Sundays.

For more information and updates, visit roostdayton.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@roostmodernitalian) or Instagram (@roostdayton) pages.