SecDef warns Congress that continuing resolutions cost Pentagon millions

The warning from Austin has come before. Last year, he said CRs “misalign billions of dollars in resources in a manner inconsistent with evolving threats and the national security landscape.”

“Essentially, in terms of real dollars, a CR would represent a budget cut — and a significant one at that,” Austin said in December 2021.

Dayton’s congressman, U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (who sits on the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces) in 2018 introduced the “It’s About Time Act” to change the government funding deadline from October 1 to January 1.

“There is no reason the fiscal year should start on October 1 other than Congress has previously said so,” Turner said in 2018. “This has done unbelievable damage to the Department of Defense because Congress clearly cannot manage to pass spending bills by our current deadlines. Changing the calendar year would save DoD three painful months of Congress failing to get its work done.”

Austin’s letter does not mention Wright-Patterson specifically. But the base of 32,000 military and civilian employees — the largest employer in one location in Ohio — is home to both Air Force Materiel Command, the command that equips the Air Force, and Air Force Research Laboratory, which conducts the scientific and technical research that provides weapons and equipment for both the Air Force and the Space Force.