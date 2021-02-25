Second fire at International Foods in Riverside under investigation following January racist threats

In the January incident, the properties were damaged sometime between Jan. 25 night and Jan. 26, according to a Riverside Police report. The report also says a maintenance person discovered a fire in the range hood of the restaurant that damaged the hood.

The police report from the January incident says the owner of International Foods, Ban Van Mai, showed police video of two men climbing a ladder on the side of the building at around 2 a.m. to get closer to a security camera and cover it with black spray paint.

His daughter, Thu Mai, said in January that her family was targeted because they are Asian-American. She said her family has complete faith in the police to do their jobs and that the people who vandalized the building would be brought to justice. She called the incident “domestic terrorism,” and noted the people who committed the crime were trying to cause her family bodily harm.

The owners of the Thai restaurant next door, Noppadol Mangmeesub and his wife, Kanokwan Mangmeesub, said they were frightened after the incident and worried that the perpetrators would come back.