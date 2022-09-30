BreakingNews
Ohio announces new minimum wage
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Section of Mad River Road to close for 5 days next week

Local News
By
37 minutes ago

WASHINGTON TWP. — Mad River Road between Haven Hill Drive and Westridge Road in Washington Twp. will be closed for about five days starting Monday.

The 0.4-mile closure, just north of the new roundabout at Alex-Bell, is due to a sanitary sewer extension project, according to Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner.

Residents along Mad River Road will still have access to their homes, and there will be a signed detour route from Alex-Bell Road to Far Hills Avenue and Whipp Road.

“The extension project is for a new residential home and is privately funded through a contractor,” Gruner said in a statement. “Unfortunately, for safety reasons, the work cannot be completed while the road is open, and the County Engineer’s Office had no choice but to grant the permit.”

ExploreCenterville intersection improvements will affect traffic for 2 weeks

In Other News
1
Mortgage rates double in one year; ‘starting to affect home buying’
2
Our most-read stories from September: ‘Zombie deer’, ‘hooning’, state...
3
Ohio announces new minimum wage
4
Berlin Airlift veterans, families reunite: ‘I was doing a job. That’s...
5
Fall colors: When will Ohio see its peak?

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top