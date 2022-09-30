Section of Mad River Road to close for 5 days next week

WASHINGTON TWP. — Mad River Road between Haven Hill Drive and Westridge Road in Washington Twp. will be closed for about five days starting Monday.
The 0.4-mile closure, just north of the new roundabout at Alex-Bell, is due to a sanitary sewer extension project, according to Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner.
Residents along Mad River Road will still have access to their homes, and there will be a signed detour route from Alex-Bell Road to Far Hills Avenue and Whipp Road.
“The extension project is for a new residential home and is privately funded through a contractor,” Gruner said in a statement. “Unfortunately, for safety reasons, the work cannot be completed while the road is open, and the County Engineer’s Office had no choice but to grant the permit.”
