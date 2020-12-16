Secure purchases with Exchange protection plans, AppleCare+

“Exchange Protection Plans and AppleCare+ are two affordable ways to protect valuable purchases from unexpected damage,” said General Manager Keola Chan. “Wright-Patterson military shoppers can plan with confidence, knowing that their purchases are safeguarded.”

Exchange Protection Plans are available from 1-year to lifetime warranties. Wright-Patterson shoppers can add an Exchange Protection Plan or AppleCare+ to eligible purchases by speaking with an associate at checkout or by adding to online purchases when prompted at ShopMyExchange.com.

Veterans with service-connected disabilities can sign up for protection plans as they mark their first holiday shopping season with expanded in-store Exchange shopping benefits. Protection plans also are available to veterans who have verified their eligibility to use their lifelong online Exchange benefit at ShopMyExchange.com.

Earn double points with MILITARY STAR

Military shoppers can get double the joy when holiday shopping by using their MILITARY STAR card Dec. 13 and 14 to earn double rewards points.

Purchases made with MILITARY STAR will earn four points per $1 instead of the regular two. For every 2,000 points earned, cardholders receive a $20 rewards card that can be redeemed anywhere an exchange gift card is accepted.

“Shoppers can buy gifts for their loved ones while getting a bonus for themselves, too,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted adviser. “Double points means getting a $20 rewards card even faster.”

Rewards points are earned everywhere the card is accepted, including all military exchanges, commissaries, ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com and Exchange mall vendors.

In 2019, MILITARY STAR shoppers earned $34.9 million worth of rewards cards, part of the card’s annual $468 million benefit to the military community, which also includes savings through discounts, financing offers and cardholder-friendly terms and conditions.

Offer excludes the Military Clothing Plan. The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For complete offer details or to apply for a card, visit MyECP.com.

Festive pets holiday photo contest

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and the J.M. Smucker Co. invite military shoppers at Wright-Patterson to share photos of their pets celebrating the season for a chance to win $3,000 in prizes.

Through Dec. 31, Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can submit photos of their pets decked out in holiday attire or with Santa Paws – er, Claus – for a chance to win. Two grand-prize winners each will be awarded $500 Exchange gift cards, and eight runners-up will each receive $250 Exchange gift cards in the worldwide contest.

“This contest is an annual favorite with Exchange shoppers,” said Chan. “Military families at Wright-Patterson can celebrate the season in style and have a chance to win a prize in the process.”

Shoppers, including honorably discharged veterans, can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter. No purchase is necessary to win. Entries must be sent as a JPG, PNG or PDF and include the pet’s name, the entrant’s legal first and last name, mailing address, email address, phone number and Wright Patterson Exchange location. Limit one entry per person.

Entries will be judged on originality, creativity and adherence to the contest’s theme. Winners will be notified on or around Jan. 31.