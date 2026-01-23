See how a Dayton teacher who struggled in school aims for fun now with her students

Now, it was time for the debate.

Neumann, a sixth-grade teacher at the Dayton Public elementary, held the same debate last year, asking her students, “Should chocolate be given in school lunches?”

Dayton academic chief Akisha Shehee said Neumann takes district-supplied resources and creates lessons that get all the students involved, thinking, and learning.

“Her lessons consistently set high expectations, empowering students to think critically, collaborate effectively, and apply their learning beyond the classroom,” Shehee said. “Ms. Neumann’s work is a model of how creativity, intentional planning, and commitment to excellence can inspire lasting success for every student.”

The kids were nervous, some whispering into the microphone that Neumann provided, while others read their points with their paper held close to their faces. But it was clear the students knew their stuff.

During the debate, I learned that chocolate was used in World War II to improve kids’ morale in East Berlin after the wall went up and Russia blocked key supplies to that side of Germany. I learned that chocolate has been used in military rations due to its high calorie and caffeine content.

At the end, Neumann asked her students to sit on the carpet and talk about the debate. While many students said they were nervous at the start and relieved it was over, two students said they were also proud of their classmates for how hard they worked and debating even when they’re nervous. The students who were still learning English but spoke during the debate got kudos from their classmates.

Neumann, a fifth-year teacher, said she struggled as a student herself.

“I was kind of an angry kid who didn’t do well in class,” she said. “That’s what made me want to be a teacher. This makes it more fun for me, too.”

She came to sixth grade after teaching first grade for multiple years and said that background helps her teach students who are struggling in reading.

Neumann said she thinks of many of the lessons herself and will change a lesson on the fly if she thinks it’s not working.

“If a lesson crashes and burns, it can be picked up tomorrow,” she said.

She said she asks her students for feedback on her teaching as well and wants her students to tell her if they want more small group time or to change a lesson.

Neumann said she makes sure her students know she respects them, and they are more willing to respect her. One way she does this is by creating a cabinet full of small items, like hair ties, combs, deodorant, school supplies and toothbrushes, that the kids can access whenever, don’t need to ask to use, and can take home if needed.

“I think the biggest thing for teachers is meet the kids where they are and get silly with it,” Neumann said.