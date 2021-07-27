See where Dayton-area hospitals rank in U.S. News and World Report

Miami Valley Hospital was ranked eighth in Ohio and Kettering Medical Center was ranked 11th in Ohio in an annual update by U.S. News & World Report shared Tuesday.
Miami Valley Hospital’s ranking includes its Dayton campus and sister campuses Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood and Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville.
“This acknowledgement from U.S. News and World Report shows why we’re so proud of our compassionate team of physicians, providers, nurses, and clinical and support professionals for bringing this level of excellence to our hospital each and every day,” Mike Uhl, president of Miami Valley Hospital, said in a statement.
Measures like risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, are all among care-related indicators used by U.S. News in its measures.
These ratings help patients begin their search for care and should be used in consultation with a medical professional, the publication stated. The latest rankings were not impacted by COVID-19 because the pandemic started after the data collection period ended.
The Mayo Clinic was ranked the top hospital in the U.S. and Cleveland Clinic was ranked the best hospital in Ohio and No. 2 in the U.S.
The Premier Health hospital also received a “high performing” designation in 12 additional areas of care: orthopedics; pulmonology and lung surgery; urology; heart failure; heart attack; colon cancer surgery; hip replacement; knee replacement; kidney failure; pneumonia; diabetes; and stroke.
Premier Health’s hospital in Middletown, Atrium Medical Center, ranked 43rd and areas of care receiving a “high-performing” designation include heart attack, heart failure, and kidney failure. Upper Valley Medical Center, near Troy, received a “high performing” designation for treatment of kidney failure.
Kettering Medical Center was not only recognized as a Best Hospital but received a high performing designation for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair; back surgery (spinal fusion); colon and lung cancer surgery; heart attack and heart failure; hip fracture and hip replacement; kidney failure; knee replacement and stroke.
“Earning these rankings validates the high-quality care that we give at Kettering Health,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer of Kettering Health. “Recognitions such as these are a direct result our employees’ dedication to helping our patients achieve their best health.”
Other Kettering Health hospitals were also recognized for specific services including Grandview Medical Center for knee replacement and kidney failure; Soin Medical Center for back surgery and kidney failure; and Sycamore Medical Center and Fort Hamilton Hospital for kidney failure.