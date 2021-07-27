See where Dayton-area hospitals rank in U.S. News and World Report

The Mayo Clinic was ranked the top hospital in the U.S. and Cleveland Clinic was ranked the best hospital in Ohio and No. 2 in the U.S.

The Premier Health hospital also received a “high performing” designation in 12 additional areas of care: orthopedics; pulmonology and lung surgery; urology; heart failure; heart attack; colon cancer surgery; hip replacement; knee replacement; kidney failure; pneumonia; diabetes; and stroke.

Premier Health’s hospital in Middletown, Atrium Medical Center, ranked 43rd and areas of care receiving a “high-performing” designation include heart attack, heart failure, and kidney failure. Upper Valley Medical Center, near Troy, received a “high performing” designation for treatment of kidney failure.

Kettering Medical Center was not only recognized as a Best Hospital but received a high performing designation for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair; back surgery (spinal fusion); colon and lung cancer surgery; heart attack and heart failure; hip fracture and hip replacement; kidney failure; knee replacement and stroke.

“Earning these rankings validates the high-quality care that we give at Kettering Health,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer of Kettering Health. “Recognitions such as these are a direct result our employees’ dedication to helping our patients achieve their best health.”

Other Kettering Health hospitals were also recognized for specific services including Grandview Medical Center for knee replacement and kidney failure; Soin Medical Center for back surgery and kidney failure; and Sycamore Medical Center and Fort Hamilton Hospital for kidney failure.