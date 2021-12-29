Semi crash closes I-70 east in Preble County, 2 taken to hospital

I-70 east is closed from state Route 726 to U.S. 35, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers. It is not clear how long the highway will be closed.

The crash was reported around 6:36 a.m. and involved a semi truck. Two people were transported to the hospital, but additional information about their conditions was not available.