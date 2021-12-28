Brookville man indicted for vehicular homicide in 2020 death of Dayton motorcyclist

Robert Lee Bergman III is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide.

Bergman was the driver of a Freightliner semi-trailer traveling east on Timber Lane around 7:35 p.m. Oct. 24, 2020, that entered the intersection with Webster Street, failing to yield the right of way to motorcyclist Dustin James Miller, 21, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.