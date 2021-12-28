Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Brookville man indicted for vehicular homicide in 2020 death of Dayton motorcyclist

Robert Lee Bergman III
caption arrowCaption
Robert Lee Bergman III

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
34 minutes ago

A 26-year-old Brookville man was indicted Tuesday more than a year after a hit-and-run crash in Harrison Twp. killed a Dayton motorcyclist.

Robert Lee Bergman III is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide.

ExploreRELATED: Dayton man killed in crash involving semi-trailer and motorcycle in Harrison Twp.

Bergman was the driver of a Freightliner semi-trailer traveling east on Timber Lane around 7:35 p.m. Oct. 24, 2020, that entered the intersection with Webster Street, failing to yield the right of way to motorcyclist Dustin James Miller, 21, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

The semi struck Miller’s motorcycle, then traveled in reverse before leaving the crash scene, heading north on Webster Street, the crash report stated.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bergman is incarcerated in the North Central Correctional Institution in Marion for an unrelated offense out of Butler County, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records show.

In Other News
1
Man shot in the leg during reported robbery in Dayton
2
Man charged after property dispute ended in gunfire at Butler Twp...
3
Mother sues Montgomery County, children services employees after child...
4
Tipp City man indicted on murder charge after death of assault victim
5
Man accused of shooting victim during Xbox sale in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top