Brookville man indicted for vehicular homicide in 2020 death of Dayton motorcyclist

A 26-year-old Brookville man was indicted Tuesday more than a year after a hit-and-run crash in Harrison Twp. killed a Dayton motorcyclist.
Robert Lee Bergman III is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide.
Bergman was the driver of a Freightliner semi-trailer traveling east on Timber Lane around 7:35 p.m. Oct. 24, 2020, that entered the intersection with Webster Street, failing to yield the right of way to motorcyclist Dustin James Miller, 21, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.
The semi struck Miller’s motorcycle, then traveled in reverse before leaving the crash scene, heading north on Webster Street, the crash report stated.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bergman is incarcerated in the North Central Correctional Institution in Marion for an unrelated offense out of Butler County, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records show.
