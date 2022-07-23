Semi hits, kills pedestrian on I-70 near Brookville

A man who had been inside a pickup truck that ran out of gas was killed early Saturday after he was struck by semi on Interstate 70 in Clay Twp. near Brookville.
The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call at 12:05 a.m. that a pedestrian was struck on I-70 West at the 18 mile marker near Preble County Line Road.
The man who got out of the pickup truck that stopped on the right shoulder of the highway after running out of gas was in the roadway when he was struck by a commercial tractor-trailer, the patrol said.
The crash victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.
The interstate was closed until shortly after 3 a.m. following the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Clay Twp. Police Department, Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Brookville Fire Department assisted at the scene.
