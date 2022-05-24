Dump truck overturns; I-75 N exit to Edwin C. Moses Blvd. closed

A large dump truck overturned, which has caused the Interstate 75 North exit to temporarily close at Nicholas Road/Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton.
The crash happened on the ramp. Debris from the dump truck covered the interstate and ramp.
We will update this report as we learn new information.
