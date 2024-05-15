Semitruck crash closes I-75 South in Dayton

Interstate 75 South is closed in Dayton near state Route 4 due to a semitruck crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at 2:23 a.m. and closed all southbound lanes at state Route 48/Main Street/Grand Avenue.

A medic responded to the scene, but the driver refused treatment, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch records also indicated there could be a hazmat situation due to a possible fuel spill.

It is not clear what led up to the crash. We will update this story as more information is available.

