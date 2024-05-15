Semitruck crash closes I-75 South in Dayton

Interstate 75 South is closed in Dayton near state Route 4 due to a semitruck crash early Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported at 2:23 a.m. and closed all southbound lanes at state Route 48/Main Street/Grand Avenue.
A medic responded to the scene, but the driver refused treatment, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch records also indicated there could be a hazmat situation due to a possible fuel spill.
It is not clear what led up to the crash. We will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
From Jamton to Englewood: 6 historical facts as the community turns 110...
2
This Week in Dayton History: Dairy Point ice cream wedding, La Comedia...
3
Sushi chef with decades of experience joins Dōzo in downtown Dayton
4
See how engineering + empathy lead Greene County students to help...
5
Join the Trash ‘N Treasure hunt: St. Anne’s Hill hosts more than 50...
About the Author