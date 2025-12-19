Senate confirms Dale White as new Pentagon ‘critical weapons’ acquisition chief

An Aug. 6 memo from the office of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth proposed that office. In September, the Dayton Daily News reported the memo, which proposed the nomination of an O-10 or flag officer to oversee the delivery of critical weapons, with authority over the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and the AFLCMC Development Office, both at Wright-Patterson.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee and an advocate for the base, has expressed confidence in White’s nomination.

“He’s an excellent choice,” the Dayton Republican told the Dayton Daily News recently. “He comes with both weapons systems knowledge and an understanding of how to move ingenuity forward into weapons systems, more critical mission systems for the Air Force, including the importance of the contributions of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to the central successes of the Air Force.”

White was serving as military deputy in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.

Before his most recent job, White also was the program executive officer for Fighters and Advanced Aircraft at the Life Cycle Management Center, at Wright-Patterson.

White’s Air Force biography shows in all five assignments at Wright-Patterson in a career that began in 1997.

A Pentagon official told the Dayton Daily News in September that the department was still working through details and the implementation of the new major weapons systems office, “but the plan is for the workforce to remain where it is.”