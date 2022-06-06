Senior Spotlight: CJ graduate co-creates instrument sculpture at Levitt Pavilion

“I just kind of knew that I wanted to design and create things,” she said.

Meg Draeger, CJ STEMM coordinator, said the project took three months and involved cross-coordination across multiple sectors.

“Grace kind of served as student project leader and primary communicator for the project, and demonstrated exemplary initiative, diligence, persistence, time management, attention to detail, and technical skills throughout the entire project that will serve her well as she pursues an engineering degree and career,” Draeger said.

Schaefer combined her leadership and STEM interests outside of school in her Girl Scout Gold Award project this year, teaching senior citizens how to use technology.

Schaefer is headed to the University of Notre Dame to study aerospace engineering in the fall. She’s interested in working in leadership positions, she said.