Senior Spotlight: Son of immigrants heads to UD on Flyer Promise

Joseph said as a shy kid, it took him time to come out of his shell.

“I have a couple of friends that I’ve made from school that I talked to outside of school, and I’ve made a lot more effort getting to know my senior classmates as well, inside and outside of school,” Joseph said.

Jenny Schade, development director for DECA, said Joseph is a “true go-getter.”

“We are excited to see where life takes Alex as we have seen his impact on DECA,” Schade said.

Family is still one of the most important things to him, he said. He and his parents have clashed at times, but they’re always supportive, he said.

“At some point you realize the family that you have is more special than other families simply because everybody’s supporting each other,” Joseph said. “And that’s rare to come by.”