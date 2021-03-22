X

Serious injuries suspected after 8-year-old boy hit by car in Dayton

ajc.com

Local News | 13 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

An 8-year-old Dayton boy was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after a car hit him in Dayton Sunday.

Around 2:15 p.m. the boy “darted into traffic” in the 300 block of Xenia Avenue and was hit by a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

ExploreComplaint: Bradford couple accused in Capitol riot captured on video inside

EMS crews transported the child to Dayton Children’s Medical Center.

We are working to learn more about the boy’s condition and will update this story as details are released.

The driver of the Malibu, a 33-year-old Dayton man, was not injured, according to the crash report.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.