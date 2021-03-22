Serious injuries suspected after 8-year-old boy hit by car in Dayton

An 8-year-old Dayton boy was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after a car hit him in Dayton Sunday.
Around 2:15 p.m. the boy “darted into traffic” in the 300 block of Xenia Avenue and was hit by a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.
EMS crews transported the child to Dayton Children’s Medical Center.
We are working to learn more about the boy’s condition and will update this story as details are released.
The driver of the Malibu, a 33-year-old Dayton man, was not injured, according to the crash report.