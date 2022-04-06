BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Court seeks arrests of 3 in Kettering post office check thefts
Services scheduled for Brice Sims, former Jefferson Twp. trustee

Jefferson Township Administrative Building. FILE

22 minutes ago
Longtime trustee died March 28

Brice C. Sims, a former longtime Jefferson Twp. trustee, recently died, friends and colleagues said.

He died March 28 at the age of 79, according to an obituary online.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Inspiration Church, 2900 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the same location. Burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the West Memory Gardens Cemetery, 6722 Hemple Road, Moraine.

Sims served as a trustee for 30 years.

“He was a friend,” Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton unit of the NAACP, said Wednesday. “Mr. Sims was a neighbor. We lived 30 seconds away from one another.”

Foward said he could always count on Sims to support local schools and development.

“Brice Sims was a major advocate for the citizens of Jefferson Twp.,” he added.

