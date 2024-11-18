Services set for Jim VanDeGrift, Hall of Fame football coach and 9-time trustee

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Lebanon District Event Center, 160 Miller Road, Lebanon.

VanDeGrift, 85, died November 13, 2024, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

VanDeGrift was inducted into the Miami Valley and statewide football coaches halls of fame, plus the hall of fame at Lebanon High, where he coached from 1967-81 and had the football stadium named in his honor.

He also became a nine-term Turtlecreek Twp. trustee, serving more than 30 years after being elected in 1991, according to the Warren County Board of Elections.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share news of Jim’s passing,” his obituary states. “We are grateful for all that have supported our family over the last several days. We are humbled and feel the amazing comfort of your prayers.”

A victory lap for VanDeGrift will take place immediately after Friday services around VanDeGrift Stadium before a private family committal service at Lebanon Cemetery, according to his obituary.

VanDeGrift was born March 31, 1939, in Houston in Shelby County.

He graduated in 1957 from Ansonia High School and accepted a football scholarship to Ohio Northern University, where he captained the football team and lettered in track before earning a bachelor’s degree, according to his obituary.

VanDeGrift later earned a master’s degree from Xavier University and was inducted into halls of fame at Ansonia and ONU.

He taught and coached football at Marysville High School and married Rosalie Rehmert in 1961, his obituary states. VanDeGrift later coached at Unioto High School in Chillicothe, leading the football team to back-to-back undefeated league championship titles before becoming Lebanon High’s coach in 1967.

As football coach, he won 75 percent of his games at Lebanon and guided the team to a state runner-up finish in 1980. VanDeGrift also coached track and field for 15 years and cross country for 8 years, according to the school.

The Lebanon school district called him “a lifelong Warrior and community pillar.”

VanDeGrift proved to be a popular public servant, often running unopposed after his first election as a township trustee and serving until his death.

“The countless ways that he touched so many lives in our community will be remembered for years,” the township said, noting VanDeGrift’s “humor, his judicious nature, and his leadership.”

VanDeGrift is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rosalie of Lebanon; his son, Ty J (Mary Edith) VanDeGrift of Valrico, Fla.; his daughters, Jami Rose (Thomas) Rotello of Lebanon and Dana Lynn (Spencer) Cropper of Lebanon; and many others.