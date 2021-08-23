Services set for Kettering schools student who died of rare condition

“Sweet Grady James has accomplished what his mission here on Earth was...and that was to fill the hearts of everyone who met him or even heard of him with love and strength, and to teach others to not take what they have for granted,” his obituary stated.

He is survived by his parents; sister, Sienna Lyons; service dog, Gonzo; and many extended family members.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton. Burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Leukodystrophy Foundation, 224 N. 2nd St., Ste. 2, Dekalb, IL 60115 or 4 Paws for Ability, 207 Dayton Ave., Xenia, OH 45385.