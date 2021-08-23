dayton-daily-news logo
Services set for Kettering schools student who died of rare condition

Grady James Lyons, a Kettering City Schools fifth-grader, died Aug. 16. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Grady James Lyons, a Kettering City Schools fifth-grader, died Aug. 16. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
1 hour ago

KETTERING — Services are scheduled today and Tuesday for a Kettering student who died last week.

Visitation is set for 3 to 7 p.m. today at Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, for Grady James Lyons.

Grady, an 11-year-old J.E. Prass Elementary School fifth-grader, died Aug. 16 after battling a rare condition.

He loved music and was big fan of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee James Taylor, whom he met at a concert through the Special Wish Foundation, according to his obituary.

“Throughout his life, Grady exemplified grace, strength, and love,” according to his obituary. “He was a hero to many and touched the hearts of those around him.

“Sweet Grady James has accomplished what his mission here on Earth was...and that was to fill the hearts of everyone who met him or even heard of him with love and strength, and to teach others to not take what they have for granted,” his obituary stated.

He is survived by his parents; sister, Sienna Lyons; service dog, Gonzo; and many extended family members.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton. Burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Leukodystrophy Foundation, 224 N. 2nd St., Ste. 2, Dekalb, IL 60115 or 4 Paws for Ability, 207 Dayton Ave., Xenia, OH 45385.

