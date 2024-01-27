Several reasons given for a weak car battery

Bob asks: I own a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox and I must have the battery jumped started every Monday morning. During the week, it starts every morning and on the way to home in the evening. The battery only is dead if I do not drive it every day, such as on the weekends, when we take my wife’s car to run errands. Is it time to have the battery checked or replaced?

Answer: Yes. It is likely that the battery in your vehicle may need to be replaced. There are several reasons why this can happen.