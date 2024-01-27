Several reasons given for a weak car battery

Bob asks: I own a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox and I must have the battery jumped started every Monday morning. During the week, it starts every morning and on the way to home in the evening. The battery only is dead if I do not drive it every day, such as on the weekends, when we take my wife’s car to run errands. Is it time to have the battery checked or replaced?
Answer: Yes. It is likely that the battery in your vehicle may need to be replaced. There are several reasons why this can happen.
- Parasitic drain could be the culprit. This occurs when electrical devices in the vehicle continue to draw power from the battery even when the engine is off. Common sources of parasitic drain include a shorted diode in the alternator, stuck door switches, or some other switch, such as the glove compartment light remaining on. A mini clamp-on digital multimeter is often used to measure the amount of battery electrical drain that is present within the normal range of 20 to 30 milliamperes.
- A weak or old battery might be to blame. Batteries have a limited lifespan, typically lasting 3 -5 years. Over time, they lose their ability to hold a charge, making them more susceptible to dying during periods of inactivity. The battery in your Equinox is about 8 years old and likely at the end of its useful life.
- Extreme temperatures can impact battery life. In cold conditions, a battery’s capacity can be reduced, while high temperatures can accelerate the rate of self-discharge. To prolong battery life, it is helpful to keep the vehicle in a well-insulated and temperature-controlled environment.
In summary, car batteries can die over a weekend due to parasitic drain, age or weakness, and temperature fluctuations.
Have an automotive question? Get a straight answer by writing to Jim at jim@jameshalderman.com
