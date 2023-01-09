Washington Twp. trustees vote to put recreation levy on May ballot

Homeowners would pay $52.50 per $100,000 of home value, an increase of $21.84 a year. The levy is expected to generate nearly $3.3 million annually, an additional annual revenue of $1.34 million per year.

Collection would start in 2024.

Revenue funds programs for all ages in aquatics, camps, fitness, sports, and the arts. User fees, memberships and grants provide approximately half of the recreation budget, with the recreation levy revenues providing the rest.

Washington Twp. provides recreation services for all township residents, including Centerville, and all residents are able to vote on recreation levies.

Trustees also voted Monday to approve placing a 4.65-mill renewal fire levy on the ballot in May.

If approved, it would take the place of a 5-year, 4.65-mill fire levy that will expire at the end of the year. The levy helps provide and maintain apparatus, equipment, appliances, buildings and sites, as well as payment to full- and part-time firefighters, EMTs and other personnel.

It costs the owner of a $100,000 property $115.31 each year.

“That’s actually slightly less than five years ago when the previous levy was passed,” said township spokeswoman Kate Trangenstein. “At that time, residents paid $132 per $100,000.”