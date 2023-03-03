Severe weather threat for today includes damaging winds, possible tornadoes and heavy rain

The area also is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, and a flood watch is in effect through 1 a.m. Saturday.

Moderate to heavy rain beginning during the overnight hours will continue through today. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are forecast; however, some of the thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall and lead to higher amounts, the weather service said. The chances for showers and storms trails off around midnight.

Excessive runoff may lead to flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. Motorists who encounter flooded roadways are urged to turn around.

High wind is expected for today as well, with the strongest winds after the storm activity.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 2 p.m. through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Sustained winds between 25 and 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph are expected between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday. Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be knocked down, resulting in power outages.

Winds will decrease slightly after midnight, but gusts up to 40 mph will be possible.

The high for today will be near 55 degrees with the overnight low around 35 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy before gradually becoming sunny with a high near 52 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 34 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid-60s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and an overnight low around 41 degrees.