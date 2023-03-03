Thousands without power as rain pounds region

BreakingNews
Man dead after 2-vehicle pedestrian strike in Dayton ID’d
As steady rain pounds the region there are more than 3,200 AES Ohio customers without power.

The majority of the outages are in Montgomery County, with 3,228 as of 1:06 p.m., up from just over 1,500 reported 10 minutes prior on the AES online outage map.

The following outages were reported by AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison:

Butler County: 2

Champaign County: 2

Clark County: fewer than 5

Darke County: 3

Greene County: 39

Preble County: 4

Warren County: 1

