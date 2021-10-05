dayton-daily-news logo
Share food and drink to benefit Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton

Ohio's Hospice of Dayton invites the community to its Sips, Savories and Sweets event on Oct. 9.
Ohio's Hospice of Dayton invites the community to its Sips, Savories and Sweets event on Oct. 9.

By , Dayton Daily News
Festivities include a raffle for a Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail

A Sips, Savories and Sweets event to benefit Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at “The Barn,” located at 7575 Paragon Rd., Dayton.

Proceeds benefit patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Festivities include enjoy food and drinks from numerous Miami Valley restaurants, including food trucks and bakeries, as well as live entertainment and a silent auction.

“Some of the best memories are made when people come together to share food and drink,” said Melissa Romer, foundation coordinator at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, in a release. “This event enables us to lift up and highlight the local restaurants, breweries, bakeries, and wine shops in our community. Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton celebrates the lives of all we have the privilege of serving. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue that mission every day.”

In addition, there will be a raffle for a Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail with a Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-Twin Engine and Steel-Laced Wheels. Tickets are $100 each. Only 350 tickets will be sold.

Tickets for the event are $90 per person, which provides access to attend the main event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. VIP reception tickets are $150 per person, which includes early access at 6 p.m. to a private reception and tour prior to the main event. To honor staff, there is also a Buy One Give One opportunity to purchase a $90 ticket for a frontline direct care staff member at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. To purchase tickets, visit HospiceofDayton.org/S321.

For more information, contact Romer by email at MRomer@OhiosHospice.org or phone at 937-723-2899.

HOW TO GO

What: Sips, Savories and Sweets event to Benefit Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton

When: Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: “The Barn,” 7575 Paragon Rd., Dayton

Tickets: $90; VIP tickets $150

More info: hospiceofdayton.org

