Share food and drink to benefit Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton

Proceeds benefit patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Festivities include enjoy food and drinks from numerous Miami Valley restaurants, including food trucks and bakeries, as well as live entertainment and a silent auction.

“Some of the best memories are made when people come together to share food and drink,” said Melissa Romer, foundation coordinator at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, in a release. “This event enables us to lift up and highlight the local restaurants, breweries, bakeries, and wine shops in our community. Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton celebrates the lives of all we have the privilege of serving. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue that mission every day.”