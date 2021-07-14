Share your pet pictures, compete for prizes

We are accepting nominations at daytondailynews.com/petcontest in a variety of categories, including: Cutest Dog, Cutest Cat, Most Mischievous Pet, Best Pet Owner and Owner Look A Like, Best Pet Video, Best Rescue Pet, Best Senior Pet (age eight and older), and Best Work from Home Pet Photo.

Nominations close on July 30, and voting is open from August 2-22. Readers can peruse the pet videos and photos and cast their votes once per hour, per category.