Shelter in place advisory issued for part of Washington Twp. due to wanted man

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents and visitors in a Washington Twp. neighborhood to shelter in place due to a wanted man.
People in the area of Ohio 725 and Paragon Road should remain indoors and lock all doors and windows. The sheriff’s office asked people to avoid the area as they work to locate the wanted man.
Crews are looking for a white man, approximately 18 years old, who is wearing a long sleeved blue shirt and black sweatpants. He may be armed, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone who sees the man should call 911.
