Sheriff jails Punxsutawney Phil for prolonging winter

The famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil doomed the nation to six more weeks of winter Tuesday by spotting its shadow.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office took action booking the offending rodent into jail, according to a a Facebook post of a spoof inmate sheet.
“THE Punxsutawney Phil is now in custody. He was reportedly seen causing a disturbance by seeing his shadow and dooming the nation to six more weeks of winter,” the post read.
He is facing pending charges of prolonging winter and causing a disturbance involving a shadow.
Boonshoft Museum of Discovery’s hedgehog Walnut also predicted another six weeks of winter for her first Groundhog Day forecast.
So far she has escaped the notice of law enforcement.
In Other News
1
Clark County plans 41 projects with $26 million American Rescue Plan...
2
NEW DETAILS: Nearly $2M awarded for Riverside projects near...
3
Triumphs, turmoil at Central State: 5 things we learned from our...
4
Early spring or 6 more weeks of winter? Boonshoft’s hedgehog makes her...
5
What are your favorites from Mikesell’s? Here’s what others had to say
About the Author