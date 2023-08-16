Sheriff’s office investigates white supremacist flyers scattered in residential neighborhood

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating four reports of flyers from a white supremacist group being scattered in the Brittany Hills/Woodbourne neighborhood in Washington Twp. in recent days.

“We collected the flyers, talked to witnesses, canvassed for video (and) determined if there was criteria for an offense,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Christine Bevins told this news outlet Wednesday.

At least one resident posted a reaction to the racist literature via the online forum Nextdoor, sharing a copy of it, which advertised the group’s website and came packaged inside a re-sealable plastic storage bag. The post elicited a reply from another resident who also said the flier was dropped on their property.

Bevins said simply leaving a flier on someone’s vehicle or in their driveway, including literature promoting harmful ideologies, is generally not classified as a criminal offense solely based on the act of distribution.

“We encourage anyone who comes across such literature to report it to our office so that we can monitor the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of our community members,” she said. “In cases where these actions escalate into harassment, threats or vandalism, they may indeed cross the threshold into criminal behavior, and we will respond accordingly to uphold the law and protect our residents.”

Bevins said the sheriff’s office has investigated these type of complaints before, but not that particular flyer in that neighborhood.

“It has been a while since we have investigated anything similar,” she said.