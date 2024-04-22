Shooting in Harrison Twp. leaves man dead, woman with life-threatening injuries

Local News
By
40 minutes ago
X

A man is dead and a woman has life-threatening injuries following a shooting late Sunday in Harrison Twp.

Around 11:40 p.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wilbur Avenue.

They arrived to find a 55-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her stomach, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman walked to a neighbor’s home, where they called 911 for her.

ExploreEarth Day: How one grocery shopper takes steps to avoid ‘pointless plastic’

Deputies then discovered a 64-year-old man who also had a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Both were transported to the hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the woman has life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

A preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was related to a domestic incident. The man was reportedly dating the woman.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.

In Other News
1
Kettering school aide, Alter senior named top city volunteers
2
Chaminade Julienne plans to expand space, change way it helps students
3
More ousted New Lebanon staff speak out, council members claim charter...
4
Couple buying train cabooses, turning them into Xenia Airbnbs
5
Tipp City school board to weigh staff reductions, school closure...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top