Shooting in Harrison Twp. leaves man dead, woman with life-threatening injuries

A man is dead and a woman has life-threatening injuries following a shooting late Sunday in Harrison Twp.
Around 11:40 p.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wilbur Avenue.
They arrived to find a 55-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her stomach, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman walked to a neighbor’s home, where they called 911 for her.
Deputies then discovered a 64-year-old man who also had a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Both were transported to the hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the woman has life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
A preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was related to a domestic incident. The man was reportedly dating the woman.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.
