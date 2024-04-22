Shooting in Harrison Twp. leaves man dead, woman with life-threatening injuries

They arrived to find a 55-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her stomach, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman walked to a neighbor’s home, where they called 911 for her.

Deputies then discovered a 64-year-old man who also had a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Both were transported to the hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the woman has life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

A preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was related to a domestic incident. The man was reportedly dating the woman.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.