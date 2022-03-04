Hamburger icon
Shooting into a residence prompts police chase in Dayton; 2 in custody

By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Shots fired into a residence Friday morning in Dayton resulted in a chase that ended with a crash and two people being taken into custody, according to police dispatchers.

Around 4:30 a.m., a shooting into a residence was reported on Pleasant Street. No one was shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. The shooting led to a chase that ended after the vehicle crashed in the 400 block of South Smithville Road.

Two people were taken into custody, a dispatcher said. No injuries were reported.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

