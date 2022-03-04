Dayton man jailed in Lima after 3-county pursuit in stolen car, troopers say

Ware continued south on Interstate 75, with speeds that topped 130 mph at times as the pursuit traveled through Wood, Hancock and Allen counties. He got off the highway on state Route 81 in Allen County and drove into the parking lot of the Procter & Gamble plant east of Lima, where he got out and ran, a patrol spokesman told the newspaper.

After a P&G security guard contacted law enforcement, troopers, Allen County Sheriff’s deputies. Lima police and the patrol’s aviation unit responded to search the area. Ware was found in a weeded area near the P&G production facility, and a K-9 team helped take him into custody around 10:30 p.m. after he refused to surrender, according to the Lima News.