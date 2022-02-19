Shop Hannah’s grand reopening is Saturday

A thrift store called Shop Hannah’s is having its grand reopening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 124 Westpark Road in Centerville.
Shop Hannah’s is part of Hannah’s Treasure Chest, a charity organization that distributes hygiene products, clothing, books, toys and other necessities for children in need, according to the Hannah’s Treasure Chest Facebook.
The Shop Hannah’s Facebook said that people can roll a dice to win a prize as well. Some of the prices and coupons were from Bills Donuts, City BBQ and Graeter’s Ice Cream, the page said.
Everything is 50% off the entire store, according to the Hannah’s Treasure Chest website.
All proceeds benefit Hannah’s Treasure Chest.
Shop Hannah’s hours are Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also open every second Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
