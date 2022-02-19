Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Shop Hannah’s grand reopening is Saturday

Shop Hannah's, a part of the charity organization Hannah's Treasure Chest, had its grand reopening day. Shop Hannah and Hannah's Treasure Chest Facebook pages.

caption arrowCaption
Shop Hannah's, a part of the charity organization Hannah's Treasure Chest, had its grand reopening day. Shop Hannah and Hannah's Treasure Chest Facebook pages.

Local News
By Holly Souther
18 minutes ago

A thrift store called Shop Hannah’s is having its grand reopening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 124 Westpark Road in Centerville.

Shop Hannah’s is part of Hannah’s Treasure Chest, a charity organization that distributes hygiene products, clothing, books, toys and other necessities for children in need, according to the Hannah’s Treasure Chest Facebook.

The Shop Hannah’s Facebook said that people can roll a dice to win a prize as well. Some of the prices and coupons were from Bills Donuts, City BBQ and Graeter’s Ice Cream, the page said.

Everything is 50% off the entire store, according to the Hannah’s Treasure Chest website.

All proceeds benefit Hannah’s Treasure Chest.

Shop Hannah’s hours are Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also open every second Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Other News
1
West Carrollton hosting Mardi Gras festivities
2
Clues to COVID surges in Ohio may be hidden in our sewage
3
One person dies after rollover crash in Dayton
4
No one knows what’s next for Ohio House, Senate maps
5
CDC mulling changing mask guidelines; how local policies might be...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top